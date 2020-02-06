Three strikers Man Utd could target in final hours of January transfer window

Manchester United are hoping to bring in a striker before the January transfer window closes on Friday night.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated he would like to follow up the signing of Bruno Fernandes with a striker before the end of the month. Marcus Rashford is out until April, meaning the club are reliant on Anthony Martial and young Mason Greenwood in front of goal.

While Fernandes will likely ease some of that burden with his attacking threat from midfield, there has been a distinct lack of goals from elsewhere. Rashford is the club’s top scorer for the season and, not counting Martial or Greenwood, Daniel James is fourth highest with just three. With the race for a top four finish heating up, United feel bringing in a striker would bolster their chances of qualifying for next year’s Champions League. Express Sport takes a look at three potential strikers United could target before the deadline on Friday.

Reports in Spain have suggested Real Madrid made Luka Jovic available for loan this month after a slow start to his career in the Spanish capital. The Spanish giants splashed out £62million on the Serbian forward last summer, so they would unlikely be willing to contemplate a permanent sale. But he could be the cheap gamble for United to make if they’re able to get Jovic back to how he was performing for Frankfurt. The striker bagged 27 goals in all competitions last season, with 10 coming in the Europa League where he almost led the German side to the final.

Probably the most surprising link this month has been seeing Slimani’s name mentioned as a possible target for United. Red Devils supporters may not be too enamoured by this potential signing given what they saw from the Algerian during his time with Leicester. But he has been on top form while on loan at Monaco this season, scoring seven goals, including an equaliser against Paris Saint-Germain, while also providing a further seven assists in the league. His contract with Leicester runs out in 2021, meaning he could potentially be available for cheap.