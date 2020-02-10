Three Tottenham stars picked out who Jose Mourinho will see ‘massive potential’ in

Tottenham face Manchester City today.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will have high hopes for three particular members of his squad and has been backed to win a trophy with Tottenham this season after a successful transfer window. That’s the opinion of player-turned-pundit Danny Murphy.

Mourinho faces off against his old rival Pep Guardiola today as Spurs face Manchester City (4.30pm). City are looking to cement their place in second spot in the Premier League table, following Leicester’s draw against Chelsea. But Tottenham have the chance to lift themselves into fifth place with a win, despite Sheffield United’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace. The game represents one of Mourinho’s biggest challenges since taking the job in north London. JUST IN: Man Utd new signing Bruno Fernandes sends warning to Man City star

Spurs were sat in 14th spot when the Portuguese coach took over from Mauricio Pochettino, and looked to be a long way away from qualifying for European football next season. But if they win today against Mourinho’s old enemy, Guardiola, they will be within touching distance of a top-four spot. And Murphy believes that after the transfer window, during which Spurs made two major signings – making Giovani Lo Celso’s loan deal permanent and signing winger Steven Bergwijn for £27million – they are in a good position to go one better than qualify for Europe. He wrote in his Daily Mail column that he thinks Spurs will win a trophy this season, and Mourinho will prove all the doubters wrong after his controversial appointment. DON’T MISS Transfer deadline day done deals: Every confirmed move on final day [NEWS] Bruno Fernandes leaves new Man Utd team-mates buzzing [EXCLUSIVE] Chelsea player ratings vs Leicester: Rudiger and Mount shine [COMMENT]

“Last month Spurs signed two players in their early-20s, Steven Bergwijn and Giovani Lo Celso, on permanent deals,” he wrote. “The manager also gave an unexpected chance to a young homegrown defender, Japhet Tanganga, who has looked outstanding. “Mourinho will see the massive potential and I think he will win something. He’s never failed to win a trophy at any club so it’s logical to believe that. “While it was a brave decision by Spurs to bring him in, it made sense given they have only won one cup this century. “Mourinho will be excited about developing the potential of Dele Alli, Harry Kane, when fit, and Bergwijn, who’s hungry and at 22 the right age.