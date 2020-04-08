Tickets for The Script’s two free concerts for healthcare workers went in less than 30 minutes

IRISH POP BAND The Script is to put on two concerts in Dublin early next year for any staff working in the HSE, as well as those in the NHS in Northern Ireland.

Lead singer Danny O’Donoghue last week announced the band would put on a free concert for these workers to “show our appreciation for how hard you’ve been working over the past few weeks and will continue to do over the next few months”.

The first date announced was 9 February 2021 at the 3 Arena and tickets were available from earlier this evening. Due to the huge demand for the concert, the band announced it was adding another free show on 8 February 2021, with tickets available immediately.

These were also gone in less than 30 minutes and the band has said the response has been “overwhelming”.



Source: the script 🌄🌑/Twitter

In his message to HSE and NHS staff last week, O’Donoghue had said the concert was not just for nurses and doctors, but also for staff like kitchen porters and cleaners, who are also doing important jobs in hospitals.

Each staff member could get two tickets for the concert and ticket-holders will be required to present their HSE or NHS ID cards when they arrive on the night.

“We’d love to say thank you so much on behalf of The Script, our family, our friends and the nation,” O’Donoghue said.