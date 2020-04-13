‘Tiger King’: Carole Baskin Feels Betrayed By Makers Of Netflix Documentary

“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin has revealed that she feels betrayed by the makers of the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Joe Exotic’s nemesis, Carole, shared that she felt she was cheated by “Tiger King” producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin who dedicated an episode for her missing husband, Don Lewis. Carole and Howard Baskin opened their Big Cat Rescue to filmmakers five years ago to expose cruelty in the captive tiger trade. The Baskins also trusted the filmmakers because of Goode’s work as the founder of the Turtle Conservancy, which is dedicated to protecting turtles and tortoises.

In the documentary, Carole opened up about her personal life, childhood and the abuse she suffered from her first and second husband, including the disappearance of her ex Don Lewis. Carole said they discussed the disappearance of Lewis on camera because the producers told her that the details would be used as background context and not as the main thrust of the series.

However, she was shocked when an entire episode was devoted to Lewis. It also included Joe Exotic’s tirades against her and his theory that she killed Lewis and fed him to her tigers in 1997.

The memes about the claim dominated social media. Many strangers also called Carole’s cell phone and left death threats. Carole denied any responsibility for Lewis’ disappearance. She insisted that the people missed the point of the documentary.

“They saw those cubs being dragged away from their mother. Where are those memes? Where are those comments?” Carole told Tampa Bay Times. “I just feel so angry that people have totally missed the point. And the point is these cubs are being abused and exploited and the public is enabling that.”

These days, Carole confessed that she fears leaving home because of the death threats she has been receiving after the series aired. She has seen drones flying over their home. Also, their doorbell camera has captured as many as 30 people lingering at their sanctuary gates, which have been closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak and four days after the series aired.

“There’s almost no way to describe the intensity of the feeling of betrayal,” Howard Baskin said.

Meanwhile, Carole and Doc Antle are confident that their big cats are safe from COVID-19. Carole’s staff has been monitoring the animals closely and none of them have shown any symptoms.

In related news, David Spade reacted to Joe Exotic’s statement saying that he and Brad Pitt are his personal choice to play his character in the “Tiger King” movie adaptation. Spade said that the character is too squirrelly for Pitt, but the “Ad Astra” star is studly while he is “a little more squirrelly.”