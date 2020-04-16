Tiger Woods Net Worth: Golfer Has Earned $1.4 Billion From Endorsements Since 1996

Tiger Woods’ net worth is at least $800 million. Can he still add more to his titles and reach the billion dollar mark?

Woods was the face of golf in his heyday until personal issues and injuries started to slow him down. He was on his way to a successful comeback, winning the Masters in 2019 but the global lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic has stalled his momentum to win more titles this year.

His dominance in the sport lasted decades and his fine play inspired several generations. Endorsements poured in as brands wanted to be associated with his success. Woods has mixed ethnicity and calls it a mix of Caucasian, Black, American Indian, and Asian. As someone who struggled early in life but made it big through hard work and tenacity, brands want to collaborate with him.

Among those he represented in the past were Hero Motocorp, Monster Energy, Nike, Rolex, TaylorMade, and Upper Deck. Nike gambled on a young 20-year-old phenom in 1996 and signed Woods with a $40 million deal.

A big part of his massive fortune comes from sponsorship deals. Since 1996, Woods has made $1.4 billion from sponsors, as per Forbes. Although some of them have cut ties with him during the worst stage of his life, lucrative deals started coming in after the wins started to show. After all, everyone likes a winner and Woods, despite what happened in the past, remains a winner to this day.

In 2018, he released his signature club with TaylorMade. The GolfTV contract he signed that same year is an exclusive, multi-year agreement believed to be worth several millions. According to FOX News, 2019 proved monumental in his comeback bid as he not only won major titles but also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded by President Donald Trump.

Woods owns several properties like any other multi-millionaire athlete with his stature. Celebrity Net Worth reports that his property in Florida costs around $55 million. It sits on 12 acres of land and faces the ocean. The golf legend also owns a private jet and private yacht that carries a price tag of $54 million and $25 million, respectively.

Time may not be on his side as he chases history but no one can count Tiger out. He currently holds 15 major titles and is eyeing Jack Nicklaus’ 18 titles. If things go back to normal and if he stays healthy, Tiger Woods winning more titles and eclipsing Nicklaus’ record remain a possibility.