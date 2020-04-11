Tiger Woods Sued For Injuries As Fan Accuses Caddie ‘Intentionally Shoved’ Him

Tiger Woods and his caddie are being sued after the latter allegedly injured a fan during a tournament in 2018.

A fan named Brian Borruso accused Joe LaCava of “shoving” him as he tried to get a selfie with the golf superstar during the Valspar Gold tournament in Palm Harbor, Florida in March of the said year. The fan claimed that he sustained injuries because of the alleged jostling act.

According to the civil complaint filed by Borruso in Pinellas County, the incident happened when Woods was approaching his tee shot left of the 13th green in the third round of the tourney. The complainant said LaCava deliberately pushed him away, causing him to lose his footing and tumble over the crowd.

Borruso is being represented by Josh Drechsel, his lawyer, who said that his client had to be treated in a hospital, characterizing the injuries as “either permanent or continuing.” He also justified the time span before the lawsuit was filed, saying they needed “to get a better understanding of just how serious his injuries were.”

According to a report by TMZ, Borruso “suffered injury and damages” including “bodily and mental injury, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, expenses of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, loss of ability to earn income, and aggravation of a previously existing condition.”

Reports say Borruso wants to be compensated by over $30,000, but the exact figure remains uncertain.

In their attempt to gain stronger support for their case, Drechsel said he is searching for the fans who were heard in a video apparently backing up their claim.

In one of the videos, one was heard saying, “I love Tiger, but I don’t like him.” Another one, which appeared to be clearer evidence of what has transpired, said, “He just pushed him. He just shoved him right out of there.”

Drechsel, in fact, already has an evidence clip in his possession that shows LaCava “approaching the fans with his left arm extended saying, ‘You’ve got to back it up,’” per the Guardian.

Although the suit never claimed that Woods physically harmed him, Borruso wants the well-known sports icon to be held responsible as his counsel cites USGA rules that state “a golfer is responsible for his caddies actions.”