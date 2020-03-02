‘Time’s up!’ Nicola Sturgeon hit by calls to resign as SNP’s ’13 years of failure’ exposed

NICOLA STURGEON clashed furiously with Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw during First Minister’s Questions as the MSP attacked the SNP Government over Scotland’s failing education system.

Nicola Sturgeon was ruthlessly grilled during First Minister’s Questions over her Government’s record on Scottish education. Last Summer showed that the higher exam pass rates had dropped for the fourth year in a row. Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw accused the SNP of “13 years of failure”, while telling Ms Sturgeon that her “time was up”.

He told the chamber: “Pupils, parents and teachers are not patting the First Minister on the back for her performance. “All this cumulative denial no longer will wash. “It’s not only that the Cabinet Secretary commissioned a report into a problem he said didn’t exist. “Not only did it contradict what he said, he then refused to publish it until finally it was brought out on a Thursday night when the Government knew they could not be held to account in this chamber for yet a further evidence of their failure in Government.”

Mr Carlaw continued: “He obviously hoped no one would notice. “Then when he finally faced the music, he actually had the audacity to say with a straight face to the media ‘it takes time to improve an education system’. “First Minister, time’s up. You’ve had 13 long years in power, 13 years of failure. “How much longer do you and this dreadful Government need?”

Ms Sturgeon shot back: “Jackson Carlaw is clearly angry that people keep voting for the SNP in elections. “It’s interesting that Jackson Carlaw hasn’t been able to argue with any of the statistics I’ve given him today because those statistics of improvement in our education system are true. “So we come back to this nonsense about publishing something, not refusing to publish it but publishing it at 8pm in an evening.”