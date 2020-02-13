‘Tired and sad’ Phillip appeared ‘vulnerable’ as he made gay revelation on This Morning

PHILLIP SCHOFIELD revealed he is gay today, appearing on the This Morning sofa with his colleague and friend Holly Willoughby. The 57-year-old appeared “tired and sad”, an expert said.

Phillip Schofield appeared alongside Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa today to break the news that he is gay to viewers and fans. The brave move has touched many. What did the star’s body language reveal about his brave admission?

Phillip Schofield appeared on ITV’s This Morning, shortly after posting a statement on Instagram that revealed he was gay. The statement read: “With the strength and support of my wives and daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact I am gay. “This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. “My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.

“Yet I still can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.” A body language expert, Judi James, analysed the touching moment for Express.co.uk. She claimed in her professional opinion the presenter looked “tired and sad.” The veteran presenter swapped sides on the sofa with Holly Willoughby, for one putting him in the place of interviewee during the segment. Judi said: “This was a very brave Phillip Scholfield swapping roles and sofa spots, as he said, to show what looked like a more vulnerable and emotional side while Holly listened and smiled supportively.”

This was a very different Phillip to the on viewers will be used to, who is often witness giggling and sharing an innuendo-laden joke with Holly. Judi said: “His torso adopted a self-diminished pose, with his hands often clasped tight in his lap and – instead of his usual direct and amused-looking gaze straight into the camera we saw his eyes often fall reflectively to floor level, while an occasional bout of fast blinks hinted that he might have been holding back some tears. “His vocal tone rose to hint he was struggling with his emotions and his facial expression looked tired and sad.” The strong bonds between Phillip and his co-star were clear, Judi claimed.

“The way he patted his hand onto the gap on the sofa between himself and Holly and the way her hand often crept out towards him as he spoke suggested both were keen to share a hug before getting him back onto his usual spot together again,” she said. The touching moment will have inspired many across the country this morning, as will Phillip’s description of the support his wife and family have shown him in the process of coming to terms with his sexuality. He described how his family jumped up to hug him after his revelation. Phillip has been married to his wife, Stephanie Lowe, since 1993, for 27 years. They couple live in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, and have daughters.