‘Today’ Host Hoda Kotb Discusses The ‘Incredible’ Part Of Self-Isolating Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

COVID-19 has continued to create havoc across the globe, and now, “Today” host Hoda Kotb has revealed how the coronavirus outbreak has affected her personal life behind the scenes.

According to Page Six, the NBC news anchor opened up about how her home life has been altered by recent events.

Kotb, who lives outside of New York City with her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, and their two young daughters, said that having to self-quarantine has brought a few unexpected positives into her life over the past few weeks.

“I spent most of my life by myself with the exception of the last six years, and I do have to say that with everything going on, to be able to turn the doorknob and have two kids yelling as if I’ve been gone for days is incredible,” she told the outlet.

Continuing, she added that the quarantine has brought “a lot of beautiful moments we wouldn’t have had” into her life.

Additionally, she discussed how different the “Today” studios are amid the ongoing pandemic.

“The ‘Today’ show is normally teeming with people. Even when I arrive, there are people outside 30 Rock waiting for the show to start — they’ve made trips to come see us. But [now] there’s literally not a soul outside. I go into the studio and you can hear your footsteps echoing [because] there’s no one there,” she added.

The spread of COVID-19 has also altered morning news in other ways. Not only has Kotb decided to change her daily life, but the outbreak has also inspired her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and “Today” weatherman Al Roker to also take on their appearances on the morning news show from their homes. Additionally, Kotb herself also became emotional during a recent interview with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees due to a specific act of generosity.