‘Today’ Host Savannah Guthrie Is Staying Away From Studio 1A: Here’s Why

On Monday morning, “Today” host Savannah Guthrie revealed to co-anchor Hoda Kotb that she had made the decision to begin anchoring the NBC morning news show from her home. This new step to once again step away from Studio 1A came only a week after Guthrie had returned to set after self-quarantining for two weeks.

In the below clip, which was shared by the official “Today” Twitter account, Kotb asks Guthrie what prompted her to make the choice.

“My family’s upstate, and so I’m sticking close to the family and coming to the city less and less. So I’m trying to work from home, and also frankly that’s what these officials are telling us to do, so that’s exactly what I’m gonna do,” she replied.

According to PopCulture.com, Guthrie had started to socially isolate on March 18 due to a recommendation from NBC’s team of medical professionals. The initial suggestion came after she said she had started to experience a sore throat and runny nose.

At the time, she had said the step was taken out of an “abundance of caution,” later adding that she believed it was on everyone to “be extra cautious and caring of those around us” throughout the ongoing pandemic.

This is not the only instance where the coronavirus outbreak has affected the daily operations of the morning news program. Previously, “Today” weatherman Al Roker decided to conduct his on-air duties from his own home.

The current events have also caused disruption at other new shows, such as ABC’s “Good Morning America.” In a move similar to Roker and Guthrie, “GMA” anchor Robin Roberts has also recently opted to make her appearances from her home as well.