Today in History, 5/4

HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY ON THIS DATE

1355 – Charles IV is crowned in Rome as Holy Roman Emperor.

1614 – American Indian princess Pocahontas marries English colonist John Rolfe in Virginia.

1664 – Peace Treaty of Westminster ends first Anglo-Dutch War.

1818 – Chilean and Argentine troops defeat Spaniards in the Battle of Maipu, sealing Chilean independence.

1887 – British historian Lord Acton writes the famous maxim: “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

1895 – Irish writer Oscar Wilde loses his criminal libel case against the Marquess of Queensberry, who accused the writer of homosexual practices.

1923 – British archaeologist Lord Carnarvon, who discovered Tutankhamen’s tomb in Egypt a few months earlier, dies of an unknown illness, beginning the legend of the “curse of the pharaoh”.

1932 – Australian greatest racehorse, Phar Lap, which won 37 of its 51 starts, dies in California, days after winning the Agua Calienta race in Mexico.

1939 – All German children between ages of 10 and 13 are ordered to serve in Hitler Youth Organisation.

1951 – Julius and Ethel Rosenberg are sentenced to death in the US as atomic spies for the Soviet Union.

1955 – Sir Winston Churchill resigns as British prime minister.

1974 – The World Trade Center opens in New York City.

1976 – Death of reclusive US billionaire industrialist, aviator and filmmaker Howard Hughes, aged 72.

1989 – Vietnam announces it will withdraw all its troops from Cambodia by September 30 to encourage political settlement of the 10-year-old conflict.

1994 – Kurt Cobain, lead singer of US rock band Nirvana, takes his own life in Seattle, Washington.

1998 – The world’s longest suspension bridge – 3911 metres – opens in Japan, linking Shikoku with the main island Honshu.

2002 – The coffin of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, is carried through London on a gun carriage.

2003 – US troops enter Baghdad. Iraq’s information minister denies US reports that troops had reached the centre of the capital.

2006 – Apple rolls out a first-ever software patch to run Microsoft’s dominant Windows operating system on its PCs.

2011 – The Defence Force culture is investigated after a cadet in Canberra broadcast a live video of himself having sex with a female cadet over Skype to others at the academy.

2014 – West Australians cast their Senate votes again after 1370 votes went missing in the 2013 federal election.

2015 – Stephanie Scott, a regional NSW teacher, vanishes a few days before she is due to marry, but after her burnt body is discovered a school cleaner is charged with her rape and murder.

2017 – The makers of Nurofen are ordered to pay legal costs after losing a High Court appeal against a $6 million fine for misleading consumers.

2018 – Commonwealth Bank has conceded to the banking royal commission it breached its obligations under the Corporations Act and sold some of its credit insurance products to at least 65,000 unemployed customers.

2019 – Dan Robbins, an artist who created the first paint-by-numbers pictures and helped turn the kits into an American sensation during the 1950s, dies aged 93.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS

Thomas Hobbes, English philosopher (1588-1679); Elihu Yale, English-born philanthropist (1649-1721); Joseph Lister, English surgeon, discoverer of antiseptic (1827-1912); Bette Davis, US actor (1908-1989); Gregory Peck, US actor (1916-2003); Jane Asher, English actor (1946-); Agnetha Faltskog, member of Swedish pop group ABBA (1950-); Pharrell Williams, American rapper and producer (1973-); Quade Cooper, Australian rugby union player (1988-).

THOUGHT FOR TODAY

Birth, ancestry, and that which you yourself have not achieved can hardly be called your own. – Greek proverb.