“Today is a monumental day”. Eighteen years after 9/11, US and Taliban sign historic agreement to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan – News

Under this agreement, the total withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in the next 14 months may be formalized, another step to end an 18-year-old conflict.

After an initial troop reduction to 8,600, within 135 days of signing the agreement, the United States and its partners will complete the withdrawal of their remaining forces from Afghanistan within 14 months.

This is the plan that is being studied, but it depends on the fulfillment of the agreement.

President George W. Bush ordered the invasion of Afghanistan in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks.

On September 11, 2001, between eight and ten in the morning, the United States of America suffered the biggest terrorist attack ever: Two passenger planes were diverted from their route and intentionally caused to collide with the two World Trade towers. Center in New York. The skyscrapers ended up collapsing in a short time. In addition to these two planes, a third was also diverted and led to hit the Pentagon in Washington.

2,977 people died, as well as the 19 hijackers of the planes. More than 6000 people were injured.

The agreement was signed in Doha, the capital of Qatar, by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, did not sign but attended the ceremony.

For President Donald Trump, this agreement brings him closer to fulfilling his promise to bring American troops home.

However, security experts fear that this political move legitimizes the Taliban internationally.

“Today is a monumental day for Afghanistan,” wrote the American embassy in Kabul on Twitter. “It’s about making peace and designing a better future. We are with Afghanistan.”

For millions of Afghans, this could be another step towards the end of the war, as internal negotiations with the Afghan government follow on how the country’s political future will unfold.