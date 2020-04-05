Today’s Birthday 5/4

Today’s Birthday, April 5: Australian TV journalist Peter Overton (1965 – )

Respected Australian television journalist Peter Overton has been recognised for decades of service to the media industry and community with an Order of Australia medal.

Overton was born in England in 1965 but grew up in the Sydney suburb of Longueville.

When Overton was growing up on Sydney’s North Shore, the girl next door was Nicole Kidman. Both went on to become household names across Australia.

He attended North Sydney Boys’ High School and later graduated from Macquarie University with a Bachelor of Economics.

Overton’s journalism career began in 1985 when he was in the right place at the right time.

While on work experience at Sydney radio station 2UE, he stepped in for a weekend sports presenter who was ill, and was then offered a full-time job.

Two years later, he became a reporter and presenter for Sky Channel.

By 1990, Overton was reading weekend sport at Channel 7 in Adelaide. He later joined the Nine Network as a sports reporter for the national news.

He became known for his ability to improvise and to keep interviewees comfortable. Big sporting events he covered included State of Origin football, the Atlanta Olympics and the Commonwealth Games.

He also anchored Nine’s live coverage of the Thredbo landslide in 1997. In 2004, Overton married Jessica Rowe, then a Network Ten newsreader. They have since had two daughters, Allegra and Giselle.

Overton became chief newsreader for Sydney’s 6pm Nine News in January 2009.

He was part of the team that won a Logie in 2012 for coverage of the Queensland floods on Nine News, Today and A Current Affair.

Overton also accepted the 2014 Logie for the Nine’s coverage of the Blue Mountains bushfires.

He spent eight years on the network’s weekly current affairs show 60 Minutes, and continues to contribute special reports.