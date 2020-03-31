Toddler Accidentally Shoots Himself With Parents’ Handgun At Arizona Home

A three-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with a handgun that was unsecured at his home in Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday.

Police said the boy managed to get hold of the weapon that belonged to his parents and shot himself at their home west of the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Glendale. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with a wounded finger. He was treated and the police said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Meanwhile, investigators said the victim’s parents were at home when the incident took place, however, it was not known if any other children were present at home at the time. Police said the weapon was unsecured at the home. The incident was being investigated by the Crimes Against Children detectives and it was not known if the child’s parents will be charged.

In a similar incident in Colorado earlier this month, a four-year-old boy shot himself in the head after he was left unattended by his stepfather. Officers arrived at a home and found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head. He was sent to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigation revealed that the boy’s stepfather had left him unattended in the apartment. The man, Christopher Little, was taken into custody for child abuse.