Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, JJ Watt Lead NFL All-Decade Team, Drew Brees Misses List

Fifty-two players and two head coaches have been named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team. The league and Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the selections Monday, including eight players that were chosen unanimously.

Tom Brady is one of the players that made every ballot. He was one of two quarterbacks to make the list, winning three Super Bowls and two MVP awards over the last 10 years. Brady was selected to the Pro Bowl in every season from 2010-2018.

Running back Adrian Peterson is the only skill-position player that was a unanimous selection. He was the only non-quarterback of the decade to win the NFL MVP award, doing so in 2012 when Peterson had 2,097 rushing yards on 6.0 yards per carry.

Left tackle Joe Thomas and right guard Marshal Yanda are the other offensive players that were unanimous selections.

Three defensive players were unanimous selections, all of which are still active. Aaron Donald, J.J. Watt and Von Miller were on every ballot.

Donald is widely regarded as the NFL’s best defensive player heading into the 2020 season. He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in both 2017 and 2018. Donald has been a First-Team All-Pro selection in each of the past five years.

Watt was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2015. The Houston Texans’ star has totaled at least 16 sacks in four seasons.

Miller was the Super Bowl 50 MVP. The linebacker had 106 sacks last decade.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was the only unanimous special teams selection. Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll are the two coaches on the All-Decade Team

