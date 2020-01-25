Tom Brady booed by UFC 246 fans ahead of McGregor vs Cowboy as Baker Mayfield snubbed

Tom Brady was in attendance at UFC 246.

Tom Brady was in attendance at UFC 246 and received a mixed reception at best. The New England Patriots quarterback was booed by fans when he was shown on the big screen before Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Fellow NFL star Baker Mayfield was pictured in attendance, but was avoided by the cameras inside the arena. Brady is a good friend of UFC president Dana White, and was caught on camera greeting the official upon his arrival. The 43-year-old arrived just after Anthony Pettis’ defeat against Carlos Diego Ferreira on the undercard. The former UFC lightweight champion was stopped in the second round via submission. MCGREGOR vs COWBOY LIVE: UFC 246 UPDATES AND RESULTS FROM LAS VEGAS

All eyes quickly turned to the six-time Super Bowl champion, who could become a free agent in March. NFL fans throughout America will be desperate for their team to sign Brady, and he has been heavily linked with the Los Angeles Chargers. And a large section of the crowd showed their admiration for the player many consider to be the greatest player of all time. However, those cheers were met with a fair share of boos, as fans took to Twitter to describe the scenes in the various bars they were watching the fights in throughout the country.

“When the UFC246 showed Brady the entire bar booed…” one wrote. Another posted: “The entire crowd in budbs just booed Tom Brady when he was shown at the fight. It was great.” “Nothing better than Brady getting booed,” another joked. “Tom Brady hasn’t had the 3rd Saturday of January off in over a decade and he is making the most of it,” another joked – referencing the Patriots’ exit from the Playoffs.