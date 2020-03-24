Tom Brady Contract: How Much Money Will The Quarterback Make In NFL Free Agency?

Tom Brady isn’t only the greatest quarterback of all time. The six-time Super Bowl champion is also one of the highest-paid players in NFL history, and he’ll move even further up the list after announcing his decision to leave the New England Patriots.

Only Eli Manning, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees have made more money in their playing careers. Brady is certain to move up to second in career earnings, at the very least, in free agency.

What kind of contract will Brady sign for the 2020 season and beyond? It’s a safe bet that the quarterback will ink a deal that pays him no less than $30 million per season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have offered Brady $30 million or more. The Los Angeles Chargers are thought to be in that ballpark.

In February, Rapoport reported that the Patriots were ready to pay Brady at least $30 million per season. Larry Fitzgerald Sr. reported in February that the Las Vegas Raiders were prepared to offer Brady $60 million over two years.

Brady has noted in the past that he wants to play until he’s 45 years old. A two-year contract would pay Brady through his age-44 season. Brady will be 45 years old at the start of the 2022 season.

Brady has taken several discounts during his career in order to help New England construct an elite roster under the salary cap restrictions. He made a career-high $23 million in the 2019 season.

Russell Wilson is the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback with an average yearly salary of $35 million per season. Ben Roethlisberger’s $34 million salary is second. Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff are tied for third with $33.5 million.

Eight quarterbacks make at least $30 million per year. Ryan Tannehill makes $29.5 million per year after signing a four-year, $118 million contract with the Tennessee Titans.

Brees and the New Orleans Saints have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth around $50 million.