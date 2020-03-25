Tom Brady Net Worth: QB Leaves Patriots After Earning $235 Million Since 2000

Tom Brady’s net worth is around $180 million which is only fitting for a player his stature, with a decorated career in with the New England Patriots. However, he will suit up for a new team next season.

Brady announced on his social media account that he will be leaving the Patriots, capping off two decades of his quarterback role for the team. According to Sportrac, his market value is at least $33 million. At 42 years old and at the twilight of his career, teams might be scared to pay him that much. But it is Tom Brady and as he has shown in the past, no one could ever count him out. His career earnings shows he has $235 million in total since being a Patriot in 2001.

As one of the most decorated QBs in the NFL, Brady makes a lot of money via endorsement deals. He is now representing Under Armour and has his own lifestyle brand called TB12. TB12 offers athletes and aspiring athletes a whole range of services related to bodybuilding and fitness. It also features merchandise, supplements and fitness equipment. Per Forbes, he is making $12 million from endorsements. He has also collaborated with brands such as Tag Heuer, Sam Adams, Aston Martin, Ugg and Foot Locker.

The 20-year-veteran has six Super Bowl rings under his name, on top of 17 division titles. He is among the rare players to have played in a single franchise for 20 years. Unfortunately, he will not be ending his career as a Patriot. It is rumored that he will be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next.

Critics argue about Brady’s involvement in “Deflategate” but no one can argue that the man is a winner through and through. He just makes his teammates better. In fact, New England did not have a losing record since drafting him in 2000. He received a four-game suspension for “Deflategate” which forfeited $235,294 of his salary.

Born Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., TB12’s trophy case at home would be filled from end to end. Wealthy Persons reports that Brady has 12 Pro Bowls appearances, 4 Super Bowl MVPs, 2009 NFL Comeback Player of the Year and 2005 Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the year, among others.

He might be aging and slowing but when all is said and done, Brady will be in the record books as one of, if not the best QB to ever play the game. TB is married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen and the couple has three children. The family lives in a $4.5 million mansion in Massachusetts. Tom Brady also owns a $20 million apartment in New York and he has sold properties before and made a lot from profits. It looks like Brady is a winner on and off the field.