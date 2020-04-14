Tom Brady Talks Gisele Bündchen Marriage, ‘Resentful’ After Receiving ‘Heartfelt Letter’ From Wife

Tom Brady got candid about his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

On Wednesday, the former New England Patriots player sat with Howard Stern for his SiriusXM show. During his guesting, Brady spoke about his relationship with his Brazilian supermodel wife. Just like other husbands and wives, he admitted that there were rough patches in their relationship. In fact, years ago, Bündchen was no longer satisfied with their union.

“A couple of years ago, she didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family,” the athlete said (via People).

“She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season ended, I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,’ and she’s sitting there going, ‘Well when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’”

Brady added that the incident was a wake-up call for him. He considered it a big part of their marriage that it prompted him to examine himself. He realized that just like him, his wife has goals and dreams, too.

Bündchen has been one of the highest-paid models in the world since 2001. In 2012, she was named by Forbes as the highest paid model.

The NFL legend had already pulled back from the Patriots organized team practice activities (OTAs) and other projects. He decided to look after his family when he realized that Bündchen was no longer satisfied with their marriage.

The turning point was when he received her “heartfelt letter.” Brady admitted that he was “resentful” when he learned how she felt about their marriage.

“She actually wrote me a letter, and it was a very thought out letter that she wrote to me and I still have it and I keep it in a drawer and I read it,” Brady said.

“It’s a very heartfelt letter for her to say this is where I’m at in our marriage, and it’s a good reminder for me that things are going to change and evolve over time. What happened and what worked for us 10 years ago won’t work for us forever because we are growing in different ways.”

The NFL star and supermodel got married in January 2009 in Santa Monica, California. Last year, Bündchen celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Instagram by sharing a never-before-seen photo from their big day.