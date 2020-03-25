Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aiming At Possible Super Bowl History

Tom Brady has announced that he will not return to the New England Patriots in the coming season. This puts an end of an era and opens a new chapter to Brady’s illustrious career. “I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values,” he shared on Instagram.

Brady broke the news on social media, sharing how grateful he was for the past two decades. “You have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can ever hope for,” his statement said.

Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion and is considered one of the greatest players to ever suit up. He’s led the Patriots to numerous postseason appearances and continues to perform at an elite level. To add to his resume, he is also a four-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time NFL MVP, and has 14 Pro Bowl selections under his belt.

He’s known to be one of the most cerebral players to play with his excellent vision on the field. He doesn’t bow down to any moment proving to be clutch – highlighted by their come from behind victory in Super Bowl LI. Brady went for 43/62 for 622 yards and two touchdowns. They were at one point down 3-28 before rallying to an unbelievable overtime victory. Brady and the Patriots won 34-28.

He was selected in the 2000 draft in the sixth round as the 199th pick. It’s safe to say that the Patriots made the correct decision in selecting him out of the University of Michigan. With his decision to move on from the franchise, Brady is now aiming at even more history with his new team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Given that Tampa will be hosting the Super Bowl this year, he has the chance to play in this year’s championship game in front of the home city. No host team has ever had their team play in the Super Bowl. Hence giving Brady the opportunity to pad his Hall of Fame-caliber career even more.