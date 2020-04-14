Tom Hanks’ ‘Saturday Night Live At Home’ Is Season’s Second Best Rating After Eddie Murphy’s

Tom Hanks’ stint on “Saturday Night Live” is the second best rating for the show’s season.

“SNL” was on hiatus for five weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. Then, “SNL at Home” returned with the “Cast Away” actor being the surprise host and it did so well in terms of ratings.

In its return, “SNL” featured the materials produced by the cast and crew remotely and its first episode averaged 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.46 rating. It is the second best for the season and trails behind Eddie Murphy’s hosting on Dec. 21 which drew almost 10 million viewers with a rating of 2.5, TV Line reported.

Hanks introduced the new format of “SNL” with a monologue shot in his home. In a pre-taped intro, the Oscar winner shared his struggles with coronavirus which led “SNL” to invite him as part of the show for their TV comeback. Hanks is the first Hollywood personality to publicly announce that he tested positive for COVID-19.

During his stint, Hanks told the audience that the format was “going to look a little different.”

“For one thing, it is has been filmed by the “SNL” cast who are currently quarantined in their homes,” Hanks said.

“There’s no such thing as Saturdays anymore. It’s just, ‘Everyday is today’ and we’re not really live, but we are doing everything we can to make this feel like the “SNL” you know and love.”

He went on and asked questions to the audience which turned out to be just him wearing different silly costumes.

“We have a great show for you tonight. Now, is it going to look a little different than what you’re used to? Yes. Will it be weird to see sketches without big sets and costumes? Sure. But will it make you laugh? Ehh, you know, it’s “SNL” There will be some good stuff, maybe one or two stinkers, you know the drill,” Hanks added.

He concluded his monologue by telling everyone to stay safe in their homes. He also assured the viewers that he is with them and they will get through the pandemic together. Once the outbreak is over, he reminded them to thank the hospital workers, frontliners, supermarket stockers, and those who deliver their food for them.

“We’re going to take care of them and we’re going to take care of each other. So, let’s try to now just enjoy the show!” Hanks said.

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, returned to the U.S. in March after being quarantined in Australia after they tested positive for coronavirus. Upon his return, Hanks made a post on Twitter thanking everyone who looked after them when they were in the Land Down Under.