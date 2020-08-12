Tony Blair warns ‘we cannot afford new lockdown’ as he outlines ‘devastating’ impact on UK

TONY BLAIR warned the UK cannot “afford a new lockdown” as he insisted the British Government must focus efforts on building a reliable test and trace system.

Tony Blair warned the impact of a new national coronavirus lockdown would be “devastating” for British society and the economy. The former Prime Minister insisted a suitable track and tracing system would allow the Government to avoid unnecessary trade offs to protect both the health of Britons and the UK finances. BBC Radio 5 Live host Emma Barnett asked: “Could we ever afford another national lockdown?”

Mr Blair said: “I don’t think so. “I think the consequences would be absolutely devastating. Which is why you’ve got to…look, every time I look at this, right from the very beginning, what’s the dilemma that you’ve got with coronavirus? “The dilemma is that it’s serious enough – I know people who’ve got it and been really seriously ill, and I know people who’ve got it and didn’t feel it. I’ know people who have died from it. “It’s serious enough that you know you don’t want it. I wouldn’t want it.”

The former Labour Party leader continued: “If you end up opening schools and closing pubs and restaurants, I worry about the economic damage of this. “I think it’s possible to avoid such a trade off with mass testing. “There’s a protocol we should follow with testing for schools, where we can identify the areas and schools most likely to give rise to a spike in the disease.” Boris Johnson has been warned the reopening of school without a suitable track and tracing system could contribute to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases as parents head back to work once children resume classes.

Last month, Leicester was forced to return into lockdown after officials reported a spike in the number of new coronavirus infections. And Greater Manchester, east Lancashire and West Yorkshire saw strict social distancing measures reimposed following a resurgence of cases in some areas. The Prime Minister has been trying to keep the spread of the virus under control with the imposition of a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from Spain. And the Government has maintained they are ready for last-minute, quick interventions to ensure the coronavirus is kept under control.