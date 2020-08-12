Tony Blair warns ‘we cannot afford new lockdown’ as he outlines ‘devastating’ impact on UK

TONY BLAIR warned the UK cannot “afford a new lockdown” as he insisted the British Government must focus efforts on building a reliable test and trace system.
Tony Blair warned the impact of a new national coronavirus lockdown would be “devastating” for British society and the economy. The former Prime Minister insisted a suitable track and tracing system would allow the Government to avoid unnecessary trade offs to protect both the health of Britons and the UK finances. BBC Radio 5 Live host Emma Barnett asked: “Could we ever afford another national lockdown?”
Mr Blair said: “I don’t think so.
“I think the consequences would be absolutely devastating. Which is why you’ve got to…look, every time I look at this, right from the very beginning, what’s the dilemma that you’ve got with coronavirus?
“The dilemma is that it’s serious enough – I know people who’ve got it and been really seriously ill, and I know people who’ve got it and didn’t feel it. I’ know people who have died from it.
“It’s serious enough that you know you don’t want it. I wouldn’t want it.”
The former Labour Party leader continued: “If you end up opening schools and closing pubs and restaurants, I worry about the economic damage of this.
“I think it’s possible to avoid such a trade off with mass testing.
“There’s a protocol we should follow with testing for schools, where we can identify the areas and schools most likely to give rise to a spike in the disease.”
Boris Johnson has been warned the reopening of school without a suitable track and tracing system could contribute to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases as parents head back to work once children resume classes.
Last month, Leicester was forced to return into lockdown after officials reported a spike in the number of new coronavirus infections.
And Greater Manchester, east Lancashire and West Yorkshire saw strict social distancing measures reimposed following a resurgence of cases in some areas.
The Prime Minister has been trying to keep the spread of the virus under control with the imposition of a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from Spain.
And the Government has maintained they are ready for last-minute, quick interventions to ensure the coronavirus is kept under control.
Former Government adviser Prof Neil Ferguson warned there will need to be “some tightening up” of restrictions should the reopening of schools push the R rate past one.
Prof Ferguson told the BBC: “Whether, in high schools, FE colleges, it is necessary for children to go back 100% or whether we can have other alternative means of provision, children being in one week and out the other week, therefore reducing contacts in school and outside school, or whether we row back on the relaxation of restrictions in the rest of society to allow schools to be fully opened, for instance social venues, leisure venues, more working from home – those things.
“I mean that really is a policy decision, but I’m just saying, in my view, it is likely that some form of those measures will be necessary to maintain control of transmission.”