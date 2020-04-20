Top Esports win 5th straight in LPL Week 6

Top Esports held off Rogue Warriors 2-1 on Monday to win their fifth straight match and improve to 8-3 at China’s League of Legends Pro League.

Top Esports claimed the first game of the best-of-three series in less than 30 minutes. After Rogue leveled it at 1-1 in a 38-minute battle, Top Esports closed it out in the third game in 32 minutes behind Zhuo “knight” Ding, who claimed MVP honors with a 12/1/12 kills/deaths/assists ratio.

With the win, Top Esports remained fourth in the standings, a half-game back of both FunPlus Phoenix (8-2) and eStar (9-3).

Also on Monday, Oh My God downed Vici Gaming 2-1, and Suning swept still-winless Victory Five.

OMG’s victory moved them to 6-5 and into sole possession of the eighth and final playoff spot, while Vici dropped to 5-7 and 10th place.

Suning are also at 5-7, a half game ahead of Rogue (4-7), while Victory Five remain the league’s only winless team at 0-12. They have won just one of 25 games played across their 12 series.

Week 6 continues Tuesday with three matches:

–Dominus Esports vs. Bilibili Gaming

–eStar vs. JD Gaming

–LNG Esports vs. FunPlus Phoenix

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Monday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. Invictus Gaming, 10-1, 77 percent

2. eStar, 9-3, 66 percent

3. FunPlus Phoenix, 8-2, 72 percent

4. Top Esports, 8-3, 62 percent

5. JD Gaming, 7-4, 62 percent

5. Royal Never Give Up, 7-4, 62 percent

7. EDward Gaming, 7-4, 59 percent

8. Oh My God, 6-5, 52 percent

9. Team WE, 5-5, 50 percent

10. Vici Gaming, 5-7, 47 percent

11. Suning, 5-7, 47 percent

12. Rogue Warriors, 4-7, 42 percent

13. LNG Esports, 4-7, 41 percent

14. LGD Gaming, 3-7, 40 percent

15. Bilibili Gaming, 3-8, 37 percent

16. Dominus Esports, 3-8, 30 percent

17. Victory Five, 0-11, 4 percent

–Field Level Media