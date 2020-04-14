‘Top Gun: Maverick’ To Be Completed On Time For Its Original Release Date

Joseph Kosinski, the director of the upcoming movie “Top Gun: Maverick,” has revealed that work on the sequel has been going in full swing and the movie will be finished on time like it was supposed to. The movie was originally slated for release in June 2020, but due to the complications posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release date of the highly-anticipated film has been moved.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, the 45-year-old filmmaker revealed that the team is sticking to its schedule and is finishing the movie as if it is still coming out in June. He further stated that the movie was made to be seen on the big screen and if theaters are closed, there is no point in releasing the movie. He also believes that moving the release date was the “right decision.”

“We are sticking to our schedule and finishing the movie and just holding it for six months, which is such an interesting thing to do but it is the right decision because this is a movie that people need to see on the big screen and if there is no big screen, then you do not want to release the movie,” Kosinski said.

The “Oblivion” helmer also shared that the pandemic has not stopped him from working on the film, and he is currently working on post-production stuff. The pandemic has forced many movies to halt their productions because of the strict guidelines imposed by the authorities.

“If I were in any other phase of the project, it would be hard to do that, but because I am in the tail-end of the post, I am able to do everything I need to be able to finish it,” Kosinski said.

“Top Gun: Maverick” will once again find Cruise playing ace Air Force pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Plot details are unknown, but casting details may have revealed that the story will focus on Maverick interacting with a new generation of pilots.

The rest of the cast includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, and Val Kilmer is reprising his role of “Iceman” from the original film.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is now scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 26, 2020.