Top title games: UConn’s ’99 win vs. Duke a program…

Khalid El-Amin remembers Connecticut´s resolve to win a program-changing national championship.

The last hurdle to transforming the Huskies into a national power? Edging a dominant Duke team in a classic title game 21 years ago.

“We thought and we knew that if we ever had an opportunity to play Duke, then we could play with them and it wouldn´t be a doubt about that,” El-Amin told The Associated Press. “But we did want to just be that team to get over the hump.”

Connecticut´s 77-74 win in 1999 capped the breakthrough run after three regional-final losses under Jim Calhoun, including in 1990 to Mike Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils on Christian Laettner´s buzzer-beater.

They met again in St. Petersburg, Florida, as the only teams to reach No. 1 in the Top 25 that season. The Blue Devils were the clear title favorite all year, going 37-1 behind AP national player of the year Elton Brand among five eventual top-15 NBA draft picks.

The Huskies were mature and tough, 33-2 behind the backcourt of El-Amin and AP first-team All-American Richard Hamilton. El-Amin said Calhoun told them for the first time “the team we were going to play was actually better than us.”

“There was just a laser focus from that point on,” El-Amin said.

Trailing 39-37 at halftime, Connecticut went up six and tenaciously held the lead before Duke tied it twice – the last near the 4-minute mark. But the Huskies came up big at both ends.

First El-Amin drove past Brand for a leaner and a 75-72 lead with 65 seconds left. Then Ricky Moore forced Trajan Langdon to travel on a spin in the lane with 5.4 seconds left and UConn up one.

El-Amin hit two free throws, then Langdon couldn’t get up a tying 3-pointer before the ball was knocked loose on a desperate final possession – prompting El-Amin to shout: “We shocked the world!”

The win vaulted the Huskies into college basketball’s top tier, with three titles – two under Calhoun – following in the next 15 seasons.

“I just think (Duke) had a great team,” said Calhoun, now coach at Division III Saint Joseph in Connecticut. “They were the name, they were the brand name. We were a good name, not a brand name yet. … I kept saying: `If we keep knocking on the door, it´ll open.´ And in ´99, it did.”

VILLANOVA OVER NORTH CAROLINA (2016)

It´s hard for any title game to top this one.

Villanova led by 10 with 5:29 left before the Tar Heels rallied to set up an exchange of all-time great tournament shots. Marcus Paige hit the first, a double-clutch 3-pointer against a closing Ryan Arcidiacono to make it 74-all with 4.7 seconds left.

“We believed that if we went into overtime, we would have won that game because of the momentum,” guard Joel Berry II said.

Instead, after a timeout, Arcidiacono pushed upcourt and found a trailing Kris Jenkins – who buried a 3 to unleash confetti from the rafters in Houston.

Villanova coach Jay Wright said he´s only watched a replay just once with family, calling Jenkins’ shot “a great memory.” It was more painful for the Tar Heels, though it fueled their championship run a year later.

MICHIGAN OVER SETON HALL (1989)

The Wolverines´ 80-79 overtime win is memorable for big performances from Michigan´s Glen Rice (31 points) and Seton Hall´s John Morton (35) along with a controversial finish.

The Pirates rallied from 12 down to force overtime on Morton´s 3 with 25 seconds left. He followed with another for a 79-76 lead, but the Pirates didn´t score again.

With Michigan down one late, Rumeal Robinson drove into the paint for a pass. But referee John Clougherty whistled Gerald Greene for a touch foul with 3 seconds left and Robinson hit two free throws to secure Michigan’s lone national title in the last title game decided by a single point.

NORTH CAROLINA OVER KANSAS (1957)

The Tar Heels sure made things interesting to win their first NCAA title.

After a triple-overtime win against Michigan State in the semifinals, the unbeaten and top-ranked Tar Heels played three more overtimes in a 54-53 win against Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas.

They lost star Lennie Rosenbluth (20 points) to fouls with about 2 minutes left in regulation but survived the 7-foot-1 Chamberlain´s 23 points and 14 rebounds. Joe Quigg hit two free throws with 6 seconds left then deflected away a pass for Chamberlain to end what remains the tournament´s only multi-OT finale.

MORE GREAT FINALS

The most-remembered play from Duke´s 2010 win against Butler was Gordon Hayward´s oh-so-close halfcourt try at the buzzer that hit the backboard and rim before falling away. … Kansas’ Mario Chalmers joined tournament lore with his OT-forcing 3-pointer in the 2008 comeback win against Memphis. … Keith Smart’s final-seconds jumper gave Bobby Knight his third title as Indiana outlasted Syracuse in 1987. … Villanova’s upset of reigning champ Georgetown in 1985 made the eighth-seeded Wildcats the lowest-seeded team to win it all. … North Carolina State’s “Cardiac Pack” had the last buzzer-beater with Lorenzo Charles’ dunk to upset top-ranked Houston in 1983. … Dean Smith’s titles at North Carolina came in New Orleans classics, first against Georgetown in 1982 on freshman Michael Jordan’s jumper and then against Michigan´s “Fab Five” in 1993.

