Tori Spelling Slammed For Charging $95 For Virtual Meet And Greet, Husband Speaks Up

Tori Spelling was slammed for charging fans for a virtual meeting.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star is in hot water after inviting fans for a virtual meet and greet. Spelling took to Instagram and informed her fans that she would hold a virtual meet and greet on Thursday at 5 p.m. PDT. She added that she would only accommodate 20, so those interested should reserve their spot, Us Weekly first reported.

Many were excited to join, but they were furious after learning that she was charging them $95 for the virtual meeting. Many criticized the celebrity mom in her post, which has since been deleted.

“Of course it’s $95 because during a Pandemic we all have that to spare what a bummer,” one wrote.

“Damn people are dying, and you still thinking how to gain money from us… what you were and what you became,” another added.

Although many were not happy because Spelling was charging them, some understood the reality star and even supported her. One said that she would love to join, but she was financially strapped.

“Its a bad time for me, since myself and my husband both lost our jobs. but maybe next time,” the fan wrote. “Im a HUGE 90210 fan. Love u tori aka donna martin.”

Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott broke his silence to defend his wife. He released a video on Instagram on Tuesday and asked those who criticized Spelling to “stop dragging my wife.”

“Hi everybody! I find myself having to come to my wife’s defense again. I’m really disappointed because she’s catching flak and being dragged for doing a live meet and greet. People are upset that, given the current situation we’re in, in the lockdown and the coronavirus, that she’s ‘charging’ people money to do a meet and greet,” McDermott says in the video.

He explained that Spelling was approached by a company to do a meet and greet to provide “fun and love” to the people. As for charging money for it, he said that she was only trying to “provide for her family.”

“It’s Tori Spelling, she gets dragged and she gets the haters coming down on her for simply doing something to entertain people, but more importantly, to provide for her family. What is wrong with that? What is wrong with providing for your family at this time?” he explains in the video.

Spelling and McDermott have been facing financial crisis. In 2017, the couple threw a lavish unicorn-themed birthday party for their daughter and it raised eyebrows and drew concern from their fans who were aware of their financial woes.