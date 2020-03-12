Tory MPs praise ‘brilliant’ Rishi Sunak budget which leaves Sajid Javid ‘sucking lemons’

RISHI SUNAK’s performance as he unveiled his first budget as Chancellor has won plaudits from Conservative MPs – with one remarking: “Sajid Javid will be sucking lemons”.

Meanwhile fellow Tory Daniel Kawczynski told Express.co.uk Mr Sunak had bolstered his credentials as a credible and popular member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Government after being “thrown in at the deep end”, having been handed the job after Mr Javid’s shock resignation last month. Tory Richmond MP Mr Sunak delivered his budget speech in the Commons earlier today, delivered a big package of measures to boost the British economy, including £30billionto insulate the country against the coronavirus, which was today declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Alex Wickham, political editor at Buzzfeed, tweeted: “Rave reviews for Sunak performance from Tory MPs. “‘He’s brilliant’ says one. ‘Sajid will be sucking lemons’ another. “Another Tory MP says Rishi Sunak has immediately dispelled his “Baby CHINO” moniker and that a lot of the budget was him, rather than just all No10.

“Also says it will massively expand his power base.” Mr Kawczynski, Tory MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, was in agreement. He said: “I’m very pleased – I think he’s doing a very good job.

“We have done a lot of the spadework over the last ten years. “The huge lifting that has had to take place to reduce the annual deficit of £154billion when we came into office down to less than £25billion means we have done a lot of the hard graft and we are running a budget which is sustainable. “And so therefore, for the first time in ten years, we can start to increase spending for the things which really matter.

“So for me, I am extremely pleased that he has doubled spending for flood defences. “We were very badly affected in Shrewsbury by floods and it has a devastating affect on local businesses. “So that, in addition to extra money for repairing potholes, and all the other things that are very welcome.

“Obviously the immediate plan for those businesses affected by the coronavirus, we can do that simply because we’ve got to grips with the public finances.” Assessing Mr Sunak’s performance specifically, Mr Kawczynski said: “I think we are looking at somebody who has been thrown in at the deep end who has done extremely well. “He is very popular among the Conservative Parliamentary Party and a very credible individual, and I think he’s done superbly.

“He’s very personable, very engaging and I think it’s an excellent start for him.” Mark Francois, Tory MP for Rayleigh and Wickford, who was yesterday confirmed as the new chairman of the Eurosceptic European Research Group (ERG), likewise praised Mr Sunak. He said: “I thought the budget was pretty good. “He had to hit the ground running and it was very much on the front foot.”

