Toto Wolff hands F1 Concorde Agreement boost as Mercedes set sights on FIA rule challenge

Toto Wolff has revealed Mercedes are set to sign the new Concorde Agreement.

Toto Wolff says Mercedes are now happy to commit to F1’s new Concorde Agreement following constructive talks with chief executive Chase Carey. The deal between F1, the FIA and the teams will lay out the sport’s overarching framework from 2021 to 2025.

Mercedes had refused to put pen to paper due to rivals Ferrari retaining a perceived “advantageous position” in the form of a sizeable bonus paid to reflect their long-term commitment to F1. F1 were this week forced to push back their early sign-up deadline to August 18, with the overall cut-off point still the end of the month. However, Wolff is now prepared to sign on the dotted line on Mercedes’ behalf following further discussions. “I’ve been pretty vocal after the meetings that we had within the team, to say this is what we need and these are the clarifications we need in order to move forward,” said Wolff ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix. “But I’ve changed my opinion in Silverstone. “I don’t think that the teams will ever be united. Everybody tries to achieve some little deals outside everybody. There’s a blame culture in the media.

“So we have decided to move forward with Liberty. I’ve had some very constructive discussions with Chase over the last weekend, and most of the clarifications that we wanted to achieve have been discussed. I feel we’re at a good point to sign the Concorde Agreement and move on.” Mercedes’ commitment to F1 is positive news for Lewis Hamilton as he looks to build on the success which has seen him close in on the records of the legendary Michael Schumacher. The Brit sees incoming changes to rules regarding the use of different engine modes in qualifying and races as an attempt to slow down the reigning F1 champions. Wolff, though, believes the tweaks might have the opposite effect and he’s looking forward to embracing the challenge with Mercedes.