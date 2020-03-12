Infosurhoy

Tottenham 1-1 Norwich (2-3 pens): Jose Mourinho’s Spurs dumped out of FA Cup on penalties

Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham side were dumped out of the FA Cup by Norwich on penalties after the match finished 1-1 after extra time. The Canaries will play either Manchester United or Derby in the quarter-finals.

Tottenham XI: Vorm, Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Winks, Skipp, Lo Celso, Dele, Bergwijn, Lucas.

Subs: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Tanganga, Ndombele, Gedson, Lamela, Parrott.

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Hanley, Lewis, Vrabcic, Tryball, Rupp, Buendia, Cantwell, Drmic.

Subs: McGovern, Tettey, McClean, Stiepermann, Duda, Idah, Pukki.

  • Spurs make the breakthrough after just 13 minutes through Jan Vertonghen, who heads in
  • Spurs goalkeeper Michel Vorm spills the save and Norwich forward Josip Drmic pokes home
  • Norwich advance to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after 3-2 penalty shootout victory
  • The Canaries will play either Manchester United or Derby at Carrow Road
