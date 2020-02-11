Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho aims dig at Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp over FA Cup decision

Jurgen Klopp will not take charge of Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury.

Jose Mourinho has taken a sly dig at Jurgen Klopp over his decision to not take charge of Liverpool’s fourth-round FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury, claiming the German tactician “does what he wants”. Klopp has passed on his duties to Under-23s manager Neil Critchley, who will lead out a development side at Anfield tonight.

The Liverpool manager claims the replay would have interrupted the long-awaited winter break for which the club had planned. The Reds’ first team are set to enjoy personal holidays before undergoing some warm-weather training prior to their return to action on February 15. Klopp blamed the lack of communication between the FA and Premier League for the game occurring during Liverpool’s winter break and said: “I have to make decisions that aren’t popular.” Tottenham play tomorrow night in their replay against Southampton but Mourinho will be on the touchline with a strong team expected to be fielded.

Asked what he made of his peer’s decision to dodge the tie, Mourinho said: “Jurgen Klopp is Jurgen Klopp. “He does what he wants. He does what his board want him to do or allows him to do. “He does what the rules allow him to do or does not allow him to do. He does what he wants.” The Portuguese boss may have also been aiming a thinly-veiled dig at the FA, who are seemingly allowing Klopp to skip the match.

When Mourinho was probed on whether he would follow Klopp’s example, he replied: “If you ask me if I prefer to play tomorrow or already have the boys on holidays, I prefer to play tomorrow. “To have them on holidays would mean that we are knocked out in the first game in Southampton and it is better to draw. “It is another extra effort for the boys and we don’t have many of them in this moment. “But I prefer, the fans also prefer. They have been in the stadium against Middlesbrough in the last round [replay]and I think they are going to be there tomorrow again.

“Let’s go. We are in the competition, so until we aren’t we will fight.” Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts claims his League One club could lose out on around £500,000 from Liverpool’s decision to field a second-string side. “It’s huge,” he said. “Let’s say we walk out with £150,000 off the back of this replay. “But if it was a full-on game you’re looking at half a million and another £72,000 from television.