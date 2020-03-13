Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho calls out one star after costly draw against Burnley

Tottenham have now gone three games in the Premier League without a win.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho singled out Tanguy Ndombele for criticism after his side fell to a disappointing 1-1 draw away at Burnley on Saturday night. Spurs had put themselves in a good position to battle for a top-four place just weeks ago with wins over Manchester City and Aston Villa.

But Spurs suffered back-to-back defeats to Chelsea and Wolves and they were unable to bounce back to winning ways at Turf Moor. Chris Wood put Burnley 1-0 up inside 15 minutes after Hugo Lloris spilled an effort from Jay Rodriguez. And the Clarets looked the most likely to find the game’s second goal with Tottenham seemingly all at sea. Mourinho could be seen barking orders from the touchline but nothing seemed to be getting across to his team as they held on to a 1-0 deficit heading into the break.

The Tottenham boss wasn’t happy and he rung the changes at half-time bringing on Lucas Moura and Giovani lo Celso. Dele Alli saved a point for Tottenham soon after the break as Tottenham improved in the second half. Ndombele and Oliver Skipp made way at half-time with Tottenham looking a much better outfit. Mourinho didn’t want to criticise young Skipp, but the Portuguese coach challenged Ndombele to improve.

“I hope he uses every minute on the pitch and every minute knowing what the Premier League is to improve,” he said. “Many fantastic players in their first season in a new country for different reasons they struggle. “There have been many examples of that. He’s a player with great talent. “He has to know he has to do much better and know I cannot keep giving him opportunities to play because the team is much more important.”