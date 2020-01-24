Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho keen on two transfers but faces same issue with both deals

Tottenham are keeping tabs on defensive duo Max Aarons and Nathan Ferguson amid the ongoing January transfer window.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is considering a move for Norwich ace Max Aarons and West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson this month. According to Football London, Aarons and Ferguson are unlikely to leave the Canaries and the Baggies respectively because they are important in each team’s battles in the Premier League and Championship.

Spurs look set to offload Kyle Walker-Peters, with Crystal Palace posing as a likely destination for the full-back, and so the club will look to sign a defender that can play as a right-back during the January transfer window. Aarons predominantly plays at the right flank in defence for Norwich whereas Ferguson’s favourite position is at centre-back but he can also operate as a full-back. Mourinho is particularly interested in the young duo because he prefers to sign British talent in order to remain on the right side of the homegrown rules. Tottenham are also said to be weighing up some high-profile moves in midfield as Christian Eriksen appears to be on his way out with Inter Milan, Manchester United and Real Madrid among the clubs keeping an eye on ongoing developments.

The north Londoners have been linked with Benfica ace Gedson Fernandes and Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes during the winter transfer window. However, Mourinho remained coy about any transfer rumours following his team’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The ex-Chelsea manager opted to instead talk about the successful debut of Japhet Tanganga who started at right-back with the unenviable task of tackling the Reds’ attacking trio of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. Mourinho said: “I think the kid has reason to be very happy with his level, not with the result obviously, but with his first game in the Premier League. “It couldn’t be a bigger one and he did it amazingly. First on the right and then on the left, first Mane and then Salah, and I think he was fantastic so I don’t want to take any credit for that. “I worked with him only for a couple of months. I think academy, coaches who worked with him for so many years.

“I think it’s a good moment for him and I think it’s also a message for the kids in the academy that when the player is the right player with the right attitude and right qualities, the opportunity arises.” Tottenham are set to take on Middlesbrough at home on the third round of the FA Cup on Tuesday before Saturday’s clash with Watford at Vicarage Road. Mourinho will be without star striker Harry Kane until April due to a thigh muscle rupture and is said to bee on the lookout for a temporary replacement.

