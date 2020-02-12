Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho speaks out on Jan Vertonghen reaction to being subbed off

Jan Vertonghen wasn’t a happy man on Wednesday night.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has spoken out over Jan Vertonghen’s reaction to being taken off against Southampton. The defender appeared to be deeply upset on the bench after being subbed.

Vertongen was taken out after less than an hour during the FA Cup tie with Southampton. The Belgian was swapped for Gedson Fernandes after just 54 minutes at the new Tottenham stadium. Spurs were 2-1 down at the time, with Mourinho deciding he needed to make a change in order to keep the tie alive. The move clearly worked, as Spurs managed to overturn the deficit and come away with a 3-2 win.

But the win came at a cost, with Vertonghen appearing to be close to tears on the bench. Midfielder Dele Alli was seen looking concerned for his team-mate, who was clearly in some distress. Speaking after the game, Mourinho discussed his decision to take off Vertonghen and the Belgian's reaction. "No it was my decision," he said when asked if Vertonghen was injured. "It's normal that he's sad. No player likes to come out, I did that with Dier against Olympiacos. Even worse because it was in the first half.

“In the second half I had a feeling in the first half that I needed to change to a back four. “It was just a question of waiting for the right moment to bring on Dele, because Dele was a big question mark. “So I had to manage this chess game without pieces. You know. No bishops, no kings, no queens. Very, very hard with so many injuries and problems. No Bergwijn. It was very difficult so I had to wait and I had to change and take a defender. “I decided to leave Tanganga and Toby, a bit faster, a bit better to cope with the space. I decided to sacrifice Jan, so sad yes and with a reason to be sad but happy now because he won.”