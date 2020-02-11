Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho’s blunt response to Harry Kane’s England 2020 chances

Tottenham star Harry Kane is unlikely to feature again until the penultimate weekend of the season

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was in no mood to discuss the chances of Harry Kane playing at Euro 2020. The Spurs forward is expected to return to action before the end of the season.

Kane is still recovering from a ruptured thigh muscle, having missed the last four league games. The striker suffered the leg injury against Southampton, and is not expected to return until the latter parts of the campaign. His injury gives England boss Gareth Southgate something of a selection headache ahead of the European Championships this summer. With Jamie Vardy retired from international duty and Marcus Rashford also injured, the boss doesn’t have a lot of options going into the tournament.

But Mourinho insists that isn’t his problem, and he is solely focused on when Kane will return to action for Spurs. When asked about whether the 26-year-old will return in time for the tournament, the Portuguese boss kept it short and sweet. He replied: “That’s a problem for Southgate and for Steve Holland, not for me.” Spurs are hot on the heels of fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for the Champions League places, and are currently just four points behind.

And after the Whites failed to sign an out-and-out striker during the January transfer window, they are in desperate need of their star man. Speaking on Tuesday ahead of Spurs’ FA Cup fourth-round replay against Southampton, Mourinho gave an update on Kane’s recovery. “The match against Leicester [penultimate league game], maybe we’ll need that match for something – to be fourth, to be fifth, to be sixth, maybe we need that match for something and maybe he can help us in that match, I hope,” he said. “There is no setback, nothing is happening, everything is okay. He’s having his treatment, no pressure, he keeps going, there’s no setback.