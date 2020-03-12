Tottenham captain Harry Kane makes shock Man Utd transfer decision

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has made a decision on a transfer to Manchester United, with the England captain claimed to be open to an Old Trafford switch in the summer, putting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward on red alert.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane would consider a summer transfer to Manchester United, it’s been claimed. The striker doesn’t want to hang around in north London and wait for a squad overhaul, and isn’t planning on signing a new deal at Spurs.

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy is well aware that Kane could be keen on leaving Spurs this summer, if they fail to win silverware. The club are also dangerously close to missing out on Champions League football next season, with their current league position. Kane wants to be challenging for the Premier League title, and doesn’t want to wait to start a new project with a new group of players in north London. He’s therefore open to leaving Tottenham for United this summer, according to Goal.

Sources close to Kane have made it clear that he’d be keen for a move to Old Trafford. The news is sure to put both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Red Devils executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, on red alert. It’s not clear how much United would have to bid to land the striker, but it would likely be around £150million. Kane is contract to Spurs until summer 2024, leaving Levy in a strong position to demand a heft transfer fee.

Tottenham are reportedly preparing a new contract offer for their talisman, in a bid to keep him at the club. Levy would be willing to increase Kane’s wages to £200,000-a-week, which would be in-line with some of Europe’s top forwards. But, Kane isn’t expected to sign a new contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He’s keen to finally move on from Spurs in search of trophies, and wants to be aiming for titles now, rather than in three or four years times.

Mourinho has recently made it clear that he doesn’t expect a major overhaul at Tottenham this summer. Injuries have hampered Spurs’ progress this season, with Kane himself being ruled out for the past two months. But, having spent more than £50m in January, Mourinho thinks the market is making it increasingly difficult to sign new players. Mourinho’s comments yesterday, which came ahead of Tottenham’s FA Cup match against Norwich tonight, will have added to Kane’s desire to leave the club.