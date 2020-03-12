Tottenham chief Daniel Levy sets £50m transfer budget unless Jose Mourinho does one thing

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has told Jose Mourinho that his transfer budget will be just £50million this summer, unless Spurs manage to qualify for next season’s Champions League, despite their chances of finishing inside the Premier League top four coming into doubt.

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy isn’t planning to splash the cash this summer. Jose Mourinho has already revealed that there won’t be wholesale changes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the season.

Spurs are currently seventh in the Premier League table; level on points with recently-promoted Sheffield United. Mourinho’s side are now five points behind Chelsea in the race for the top four, after losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge last month. While there is a chance that Manchester City’s Champions League ban could result in a fifth-placed finish being enough to qualify for Europe’s premium competition, Tottenham can’t rely on that happening. Now, Spurs chairman Levy has made it clear to Mourinho that he’ll only have £50m to spend in the transfer market, if he misses out on Champions League football, according to The Telegraph.

Spurs’ injuries problems this season have uncovered the lack of depth in attacking positions. Mourinho would have wanted to make a number of key signings at the end of the season to propel the club forward. The manager had targeted another striker, to act as a back-up to Harry Kane. Tottenham also wanted to sign a new right-back, as well as a new central defender.

Mourinho’s £50m budget would also include any cash generated from player sales. But Belgian centre-back Jan Vertonghen appears to be leaving this summer on a free transfer as he nears the end of his contract. Tottenham can still qualify for the Champions League this season, of course. But they’ll need to get back to winning ways in the Premier League without their two main sources of goals.

Kane has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since New Year’s Day, while Son Heung-min fractured his arm in the 3-2 win over Aston Villa last month. The South Korea international isn’t expected to return to Mourinho’s team this season. Spurs have been forced to play a combination of Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn in central roles, to act as cover for the two absentees. Since Son’s injury, Tottenham have lost all three of their matches.