Tottenham chief Daniel Levy wants Jose Mourinho to keep doing one thing to save millions

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been asked to continue putting emphasis on youth development at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Daniel Levy is keen to see more home-grown players break into the first team, in a bid to save money in the upcoming transfer window.

Mourinho has already been told that he won’t have bucketloads of cash to spend at the end of the season. He’ll only be able to make small changes to his current squad, with added funds being injected from player sales. Levy has warned Mourinho that he’ll only be able to spend £50million this summer if he doesn’t qualify for the Champions League. The chairman has also instructed Mourinho to keep developing youth prospects, as it could save the club millions in the transfer market, according to The Telegraph.

Levy was delighted to see Harry Winks was given the captain’s armband on Sunday’s defeat to Wolves. The 24-year-old came through Spurs’ youth system, and was named as captain for the very first time. Mourinho was forced into the decision after injuries to Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris, while Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld didn’t make the starting line-up. Meanwhile, Japhet Tanganga has also been handed a key role in the squad under Mourinho.

The 20-year-old defender made his Premier League debut against Liverpool in January. He’s since been promoted to the first team after a series of impressive performances. The youngster has now been in the squad for 10 league matches, and has been named in five starting XIs. Tottenham’s chairman is also keen to see Troy Parrott break into the Spurs first team.

The 18-year-old striker was expected to be handed more appearances in the team, after injuries to Kane and Son Heung-min. But he’s only made two Premier League appearances; both of which were off the bench, for a combined six minutes. Levy thinks Parrott could save Tottenham millions in the transfer market, after arriving as a youth prospect in 2017. But Mourinho has already confirmed that the forward won’t be handed an easy pass into his starting line-up, and he’ll only make the bench for Wednesday’s FA Cup tie against Norwich City.