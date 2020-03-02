Tottenham compared to Stoke by Peter Crouch after ‘demoralising’ Chelsea performance

Tottenham have been compared to Stoke sides of the past after their loss to Chelsea.

Tottenham’s performance against Chelsea was reminiscent of Stoke when they were in the Premier League, claims former Spurs and Potters striker Peter Crouch. Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to complete the double over Jose Mourinho’s side. Chelsea dominated large parts of the game and Spurs only grabbed a late goal when Antonio Rudiger turned into his own net.

Tottenham were without Harry Kane and Heung-min Son due to injuries but Crouch believes Mourinho had enough attacking talent remaining to be more offensive than he was. The BT Sport pundit says the way Spurs set up was similar to how his Stoke teams played when they were in the top flight. “I’ll be honest I’ve played in systems like this, I’m talking for Stoke City against a Manchester United or against a much better side,” Crouch said. “This is a Tottenham side full of talent. [Lucas] Moura, [Tanguy] Ndombele, [Giovani] Lo Celso – they’ve got ability to break teams down.

“I don’t feel like they have to play this way. It’s so negative and then there’s no ideas. “Obviously [Steven] Bergwijn is playing up their on his own, similarly to Dele Alli midweek, he became so frustrated with the lack of [service]. “It’s demoralising, honestly you come off the pitch and feel like you haven’t even played.” After the match Mourinho once again pointed to a lack of options up front. Man Utd £250m splash, Werner to Chelsea, Arsenal draw up transfer plan, Saka to Liverpool [BLOG]

“I think you are going to be very bored with me, because I think I’m going to be very repetitive,” the Portuguese said. “I’m going to say exactly the same words I told against Leipzig. “I’m very proud of the players, they gave absolutely everything. We don’t have a striker. Our attacking players are not strikers and are in huge levels of fatigue, so very, very difficult for us. “No tactical problems, [we were]completely in control of the space, punished by a couple of individual mistakes.