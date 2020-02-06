Tottenham fans issued warning over Gareth Bale transfer rumours

Tottenham are unlikely to sign Gareth Bale.

Tottenham fans have been warned that there is no chance of Gareth Bale returning during the current transfer window. Spurs were reported to be in talks with Real Madrid over a move for the Welshman.

Bale’s future is a subject of constant speculation. The 30-year-old winger has been at Madrid for six-and-a-half years so far, but for the last few seasons he has been consistently linked with a move back to the Premier League. Manchester United and Tottenham have both been tipped to make a move for the Welshman, but he is reluctant to leave the Bernabeu. Bale is one of the highest-paid players in the world, and rejected a move to the Chinese Super League last summer in order to stay in Madrid. JUST IN: Bruno Fernandes transfer to Man Utd confirmed by his agent with contract signed

However, this week reports had emerged suggesting Tottenham had opened talks with Real Madrid over a shock January move. It was claimed Jose Mourinho wanted to sign Bale in order to improve his attacking options, though Express Sport the two clubs have not been in negotiations. And ESPN FC pundit Alejandro Moreno warned Tottenham fans not to get too excited, as the chances of him coming back to the Premier League are minute. “It’s a weekly thing with this guy, a weekly conversation,” he said. DON’T MISS Novak Djokovic beating Roger Federer shows why Rafael Nadal should be worried Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa speaks for the first time with heartbreaking statement Bruno Fernandes shirt number: The eight options for new Man Utd signing

“Teams change and the circumstances change, but the reality doesn’t change for Gareth Bale. “He has openly said ‘I want to stay here, they’re going to pay me and I’m going to play golf’ “Most of the time, when he’s fit, he’s been an important player for Real Madrid. “The question with him is always fitness, the salary component that you can’t dismiss.