Tottenham have Chelsea fear over Olivier Giroud transfer as Piatek move falls through

Tottenham are keen to bring in a new striker.

Tottenham chiefs are concerned that Chelsea will not sell them Olivier Giroud because of the rivalry between the two sides, according to the Daily Mail. Spurs are keen to sign Giroud as a short-term replacement for injured Harry Kane.

Spurs are desperate to bring in a new striker before Friday’s transfer deadline. They have had a busy week with regards to transfers, with two outgoings and two incomings. Christian Eriksen left for Inter Milan, while Danny Rose looks set to secure his loan move to Newcastle today. Meanwhile, they brought in Dutch winger Steben Bergwijn and made Giovani Lo Celso’s stay in north London permanent for £27million. JUST IN: Manchester United confirm Bruno Fernandes transfer agreement with Sporting Lisbon

But ahead of the deadline, Jose Mourinho is still dead set on signing a new striker due to Kane's injury. The English forward is likely to miss another two or three months due to the injury, and Spurs are light on the ground in terms of reinforcements. A move for Willian Jose looks unlikely due to Tottenham's budget restraints, and they are unlikely to sign AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek, with the Polish star set to join Hertha Berlin instead. Giroud appeared to have been sounded out as a potential target earlier in the week due to his situation at Stamford Bridge.

The veteran Frenchman wants to leave Chelsea due to wanting to get more minutes before the European Championships this summer. Inter Milan apparently want him to wait until the summer to join on a free, rather than fork out for him now. As a result, he is short of options, and he is believed to be keen on a move to north London to team up with Jose Mourinho. But the Daily Mail reports that a deal is unlikely due to the animosity between the two teams.