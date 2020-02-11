Tottenham hero blasts Jose Mourinho after win over Man City – ‘this was no masterclass’

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho didn’t put on a tactical “masterclass” and “got away with one” against Manchester City, a former Tottenham star has claimed.

Tottenham hero Jermaine Jenas feels Jose Mourinho was fortunate to see Spurs beat Manchester City as he insisted the 2-0 win was more down to Pep Guardiola’s men missing chances rather than the Portuguese coach overseeing a tactical masterclass.

Jenas, who played over 150 games for Spurs during his career, didn’t hold back with his criticism of Mourinho after seeing a game that had goals, VAR controversy and a sending off. “The statistics behind Tottenham’s win on Sunday might suggest it was another Jose Mourinho masterclass. In reality it was more a story of Manchester City’s missed chances,” Jenas wrote in his BBC column. “Yes, in the early stages Spurs looked quite solid and strong, which is the way Mourinho likes to set his sides up in these big games, but City did what they always do and broke them down.” City had a chance to take the lead in the first half after VAR adjudged that Serge Aurier had fouled Sergio Aguero in the penalty box. JUST IN – Man Utd fans rage as video of Jesse Lingard and Bruno Fernandes during Wolves game emerges

Hugo Loris managed to save Ilkay Gundogan's spot-kick but VAR was then called into action again to look at whether the French goalkeeper fouled Raheem Sterling as both players pursued the rebound from his penalty save. But after another review a second penalty was not awarded. Jenas, who had 21 England caps, thinks Spurs players may have felt it could be their night following Loris' save but admitted City should really have put their numerous chances away.

City’s left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko was given his marching orders after picking up a second yellow at the hour mark and Spurs took advantage of playing against 10 men. New signing Steven Bergwijn opened his account for Tottenham with a fantastic volley in the 63rd minute, which also happened to be Spurs’ first attempt on target. Son Heung-min then added a second for Tottenham eight minutes later. And while Jenas praised the character shown by Tottenham’s players he felt the win was more down to the missed opportunities from City’s players. “I have been involved in games like that before, where my team have ended up winning despite being outplayed for long periods,” he said.

“You come off thinking ‘yes, we worked hard, dug deep and we really deserved to get something’ then, after the dust settles and you maybe watch it back, you realise you got away with one, like Spurs did here. “The reality was they were hugely fortunate not to be at least a couple of goals down before Oleksandr Zinchenko’s red card gave them a way back into the game, and even then their first goal came out of absolutely nothing.” And while Jenas didn’t blame Mourinho for the way he set up his side, he warned the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager that Spurs fans will not tolerate such tactics at home week-in, week-out. “It paid off for Mourinho in the end, but Spurs fans will not allow that kind of negativity in every home game,” he added.