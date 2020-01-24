Tottenham Hotspur stadium leading race to host Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev in May

Anthony Joshua’s next fight has yet to be decided following his win over Andy Ruiz Jr in December.

Tottenham Hotspur stadium remains the frontrunner to host Anthony Joshua’s potential world title clash with IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in May. Joshua is coming off a unanimous points win over Andy Ruiz Jr in which he won back his WBA, WBO and IBF world titles.

Joshua was knocked out by Ruiz Jr last summer in New York but gained redemption against the Mexican in Saudi Arabia last month. AJ has IBF and WBO mandatories to appease but it’s not yet known who out of Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk will go first. It’s thought that Pulev will be Joshua’s next challenger – and that fight happens, it should take place at Tottenham’s stadium in north London, according to the Daily Star. JUST IN: Conor McGregor explains who he wants to fight next

There were reports that the fight would be heading to Istanbul in Turkey, but London firmly remains as the favourite to host Joshua’s next bout. Joshua could still face Usyk next, having met with the Ukrainian’s promoter Alex Krassyuk and Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn on Thursday. “Good to catch up with Eddie Hearn, Alex Krassyuk and 258 Management. Talking all things boxing. #JoshuaVsUsyk,” Joshua wrote on his Instagram. DON’T MISS

Hearn himself isn’t sure who is up next for Joshua, but a decision is expected by the end of January. “We’ve written to the WBO and IBF and it’s like, ‘No, we’re next,” Hearn said in an interview with IFL TV. “Guys, who’s f***ing next? ‘Well we are. No, we are.’ What are you gonna do, are you just gonna fragment the belts with a lack of common sense? “There has to be some kind of rotation system that tells you who is next. You’ve got to encourage people to unify and to become undisputed.

“That has to be the holy grail and I feel it’s really frustrating, it’s one of the many problems in boxing. “If they say, ‘Your next two fights have got to be mandatory, then [the other]mandatory.’ Okay. “But don’t say, ‘No, these are your two fights and if you don’t like it, you’ve got to drop a belt.’ “That’s the frustrating thing and at the moment we might have to vacate a belt.”