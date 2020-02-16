Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho identifies £40m-rated Jan Vertonghen replacement

Tottenham appear to be making plans for life after Jan Vertonghen.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has identified a big-money transfer target ahead of the summer window, according to reports. Football Insider claims that Tottenham will look to sign Bournemouth ace Nathan Ake at the end of the season.

Spurs had a relatively busy January transfer window, bringing in two midfielders and making Giovani Lo Celso's loan move permanent. But they are already looking ahead to the summer window, with Mourinho looking at bringing in a new central defender. Ake, who was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea during the January transfer window, is believed to be Spurs' top target ahead of the summer. The English centre-back was valued at £40million, and the Cherries were reluctant to sell during the winter window.

But with the club flirting with relegation, it is possible that they will have to sell at the end of the season. Bournemouth are just two points above the relegation zone, and could have to sell up if they go down. And Spurs are keen to pip Chelsea to his signature if they do decide to sell. The report from Football Insider cites a Tottenham source claiming the club wants to sign a new left-sided centre-back, who can fill in at left-back, following Danny Rose's departure on loan to Newcastle.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new centre-back due to Jan Vertonghen’s situation at the club. The Belgian is out of contract at the end of the season, and is unlikely to sign an extension. The 32-year-old was taken off against Southampton in the FA Cup this week and appeared to be close to tears on the sidelines. He was seen in the dugout looking crestfallen, fuelling speculation Mourinho has given up on the defender.