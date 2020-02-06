Tottenham monitoring Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd transfer saga as Mourinho eyes playmaker

Tottenham and Manchester United remain in the hunt for Bruno Fernandes before the transfer deadline.

Tottenham are continuing to keep tabs on Bruno Fernandes’ potential move to Manchester United with the star increasingly likely to remain at Sporting for the rest of the season. Spurs came close to signing the player last summer before a deal collapsed.

Daniel Levy sent two delegates to Lisbon on August to thrash out a deal. The player looked poised to move to north London before a deal broke down over doubts surrounding the add-ons from Tottenham. Spurs are yet to return for the player, however, according to football.london they are keeping tabs on the situation. The report claims that Tottenham are actively exploring signing a playmaker before Friday’s deadline. JUST IN: Man Utd agreed Bruno Fernandes deal with Sporting before changing mind on transfer fee

One of the motivates behind their pursuit is that Christian Eriksen is Inter Milan bound on a four-year contract. Tottenham have agreed a £17m fee with Inter and his departure is set to be confirmed shortly. An agreement has also been reached with PSV Eindhoven to sign Steven Bergwijn. The player is now in London ahead of a medical, with personal terms already agreed. DON’T MISS How Man Utd could line up after Bruno Fernandes, Islam Slimani and two other transfers Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia re-opens transfer talks with Edinson Cavani alternative Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham to be presented Philippe Coutinho transfer opportunity

In regards to Fernandes, Manchester United remains in talks with Sporting over a deal. The clubs are thought to be around £10m apart in their valuation of the player. United are cautious about paying what they deem to be over the odds for Fernandes, as it’s likely to hold them back in negotiations for other targets in the summer. Fernandes was Man of the Match last night for Sporting as they beat Maritimo 1-0.