Tottenham star Alli delivers dressing room stance on Mourinho tactics after Man City win

Dele Alli believes that the way Tottenham beat Manchester City on Sunday shows that they are now very much Jose Mourinho’s team.

Under Mauricio Pochettino in the Champions League last season, Tottenham knew only one way to take a slender 1-0 first leg lead to Manchester City and go through. Attack, attack, attack. It got them through by the slenderest of VAR-ratified margins in a 4-3 defeat at the Etihad, but thanks to the inspiration of Lucas Moura, Spurs “dared” and they “did” – in line with their famous motto.

Sunday's win against the same opposition was a very different one. For large parts, the Brazilian was chasing hopeful punts forward, isolated from his team-mates but 20 or 30 yards. It was a watchful display of careful defending punctuated by lightning counter-attacks usually instigated by long balls from the back by Toby Alderweireld. It was a team who felt inferior to its opponent, looking to pull a fast one. And ultimately, the tactics worked. "We have had a lot of great years together with a lot of ups and downs," Alli said.

"Now we are on a track that is different but we are getting results and we are improving on the new style of play and the different tactics. "Every manager, every player has different styles and tactics and we are making a transition and we have been working on a lot on the training field and tactically. "We are going to keep working on different tactics and a different style. We have to keep adapting. "We changed tactics but it takes time to work because every team is different."

Following the FA Cup replay on Wednesday, Mourinho will spend the winter break bedding down those tactics. But he has already convinced his players that his way could be the one to yield results. “If you look at the table, we know it is getting closer,” Alli continued. “We obviously know it is going to be difficult but we know where we should be as a team, we know we have let ourselves down at times and not got the right results. “But we have philosophy and style of play we understand so we just have to keep working.” Harry Kane’s continued absence is not helping, of course, but Heung-Min Son, who scored Tottenham’s second, is getting sick of explaining to people that the team can still work without him.