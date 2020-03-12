Tottenham team news: Predicted 4-3-3 line up vs Burnley – Mourinho to make eight changes

Tottenham take on Burnley on Saturday and boss Jose Mourinho could look to make sweeping changes to his starting XI for the match.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho heads into their Premier League match against Burnley on a three-game losing streak and the Portuguese coach is expecting another difficult game after seeing his side battle for 120 minutes against Norwich City in the FA Cup before losing 3-2 on penalties.

After the game Mourinho admitted several of his players were struggling and added that some were “completely dead” at the end of the match. Mourinho named Harry Winks, Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn, Dele Alli, and Giovani Lo Celso as those who were suffering and as a result the Portuguese coach could make wholesale changes to his line up for the trip to Turf Moor. Spurs haven’t secured European football for next season as they are currently seventh in the Premier League and five points off fourth-placed Chelsea. However, Mourinho suggested he might field a weakened team against Burnley as he has to also prepare to take on RB Leipzig on Tuesday in the Champions League. JUST IN: Barcelona make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer decision in massive blow to Liverpool

"In this moment I have to think about what's next," Mourinho said after the loss to Norwich. "To be honest, I have to speak with my club because I think some of these boys, to have a chance to fight Tuesday for a Champions League position, they just can't play Saturday. "Trying to give my boys a chance to go to Leipzig with a minimum of conditions to fight against a fresh team, a team with incredible solutions and options and rotations.

“I have to think about a Saturday match and a Tuesday match and try to decide which one is the priority and which one is the one where I can give some of my boys under huge fatigue the best possible chance.” Bergwijn started against Norwich but he was replaced after 52 minutes, so would be one of the fresher players in the squad and the winger is likely to be used once again as a makeshift striker. Spurs are not expecting Harry Kane or Heung-Min Son to return as they are both rehabbing from a hamstring injury and a fractured arm respectively. While Hugo Lloris, Moussa Sissoko and Ryan Sessegnon were also on the sidelines for the game against Norwich.

However, Lloris is expected to return in goal at the expense of Michel Vorm to face Burnley. Toby Alderweireld is expected to return to central defence and will likely be partnered by Jan Vertonghen. Ben Davies is likely to come in at left-back, with youngster Japhet Tanganga on the right. Tanguy Ndombele should be recalled into central midfield to partner Gedson Fernandes and Oliver Skipp.

Sessegnon is expected to return and be used in an attacking role on the left wing, with Eric Lamela on the other flank, which leaves Bergwijn to lead the attack. Tottenham predicted line-up vs Burnley – Premier League Tottenham (4-3-3): Lloris; Davies, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga; Fernandes, Ndombele, Skipp; Sessegnon, Bergwijn, Lamela

