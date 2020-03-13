Tottenham team news: Predicted 4-3-3 line up vs Norwich City – FA Cup choice for Mourinho

Tottenham face Norwich City in north London for their FA Cup fifth-round tie, and Jose Mourinho will be hoping to bounce back from three defeats in a row. Express Sport brings you all of the latest team news and predicted line ups for the clash, as the Spurs boss already reveals his stance on Troy Parrott.

Tottenham predicted line up vs Norwich City (FA Cup)

Tottenham host Norwich City in the FA Cup, in what will be Jose Mourinho’s only realistic hope of winning silverware in his first season at Spurs. The manager has already revealed plans to include young striker Troy Parrott on the bench for the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jose Mourinho has also confirmed that the FA Cup tie against Norwich comes a little too early for Hugo Lloris. The goalkeeper has a groin problem that kept him out of the Premier League defeat against Wolves last weekend. He’s continuing his rehabilitation, and could return this weekend. “I am expecting good news before every match,” said Mourinho. “Yesterday I was not sure that he couldn’t play. He can’t.

“I’m going to wait for good news for Saturday, I hope he can. “It’s not the kind of injury where we know he’s not ready to play for three, four or five weeks. “It’s not a situation like that. He’s not playing tomorrow but I cannot tell you he’s not playing Saturday because maybe he can.” Meanwhile, there’s a return to the squad for Ryan Sessegnon.

But the England international isn’t likely to feature so early in his return for Spurs. Moussa Sissoko still misses out with his knee problem, while there are high-profile absences in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. Kane hasn’t featured since pulling his hamstring against Southampton on New Year’s Day. Son fractured his arm in the 3-2 win against Aston Villa, and isn’t likely to return before the end of the season.

Paulo Gazzaniga retains his place in goal after the Wolves defeat. Serge Aurier scored a wonderful goal in that tie, and he’s expected to continue at right-back, with Ben Davies on the left. After they were both left out at the weekend, Mourinho is likely to recall both Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen to starting line up. Eric Dier could continue for Spurs in the holding role, which is likely to move into a back five when they’re out of possession.

Giovani Lo Celso has developed into a Mourinho favourite in north London. But he could be given a rare break in favour of Harry Winks, with Tanguy Ndombele alongside the England star. Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn will be expected to lead the line. The three of them are likely to interchange their positions throughout the match, with Alli spending most of the time as the team’s centre-forward. Tottenham predicted line up vs Norwich City (FA Cup) (4-3-3) Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Winks, Ndombele; Lucas, Bergwijn, Alli

