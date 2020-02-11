Tottenham vs Man City live stream and TV channel: How to watch Premier League clash today

Tottenham host Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as Jose Mourinho aims to beat Pep Guardiola in one of football’s most famous rivalries. Express Sport delivers all of the TV channel and live stream information you need to watch the Premier League clash from home.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man City

Tottenham could move into fifth place with a win against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon. Pep Guardiola’s side head to north London knowing that Spurs haven’t won in their last six league fixtures against the Citizens.

Jose Mourinho navigated Tottenham through a sticky patch in January. The club only won one league match throughout the month; a 2-1 win over Norwich City at home. But, they also lost crucial matches against Liverpool and Southampton. Disappointing draws against Watford and Norwich saw Spurs drop down the table with their top-four hopes in doubt.

But, Mourinho vowed to continue fighting for a place in next season’s Champions League. “For me, it’s not the race for the top four,” said the Spurs boss, ahead of the clash against City. “It’s the race for the third and fourth and so on. Liverpool and Manchester City first and second. Then there is a race, clearly where Leicester and Chelsea have an advantage, a good advantage. “Then Wolverhampton, [Manchester] United, Sheffield United, us; we are there.

“Until it’s mathematically impossible, we have to fight for top four, for top six. Don’t forget Arsenal. “They are a little bit behind but they are always looking to it. So lots of teams fighting for not only top four but top six.” Meanwhile, City have most recently beaten Sheffield United at Brammall Lane, after a disappointing 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola’s team could move four points clear of Leicester City in third place with a win against Tottenham.

Despite there being six places between the two teams in the league table, Guardiola has warned City not to be complacent against last season’s Champions League finalists. “I saw Tottenham at Southampton [in the FA Cup], and they were alive,” said the City boss. “They conceded a last-minute goal, but I saw a team that is there. “Every manager has different ideas, both are incredible managers. “Mauricio Pochettino was there five or six years while Mourinho has been there just months, so all managers need time to make our teams play the way we want.”

The clash between the Premier League rivals kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday, February 2. How to watch Tottenham vs Man City The game can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. The Premier League clash can also be streamed via the SkyGo app from 4pm. If you don't have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV.

