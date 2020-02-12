Tottenham vs Southampton live stream, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup replay

Tottenham host Southampton in the FA Cup tonight and Express Spirt is on hand with all the live stream and TV information.

Tottenham and Southampton replay their fourth-round tie after playing out a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s on January 25. The winner will advance to host Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

What has been said? Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho: “We were very close to winning (the first match). We are in the competition. It will affect (the winter break) a little bit. There is one more match we have to play. “It is not a personal situation, Ralph was telling me the same, we don’t need one more match. But I think both me and him prefer to play again than to be out.” Southampton head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl: “It’s not the best but we have to accept it. For us it’s not as hard as teams playing in the Champions League and continuing playing three games a week all season.

“My personal opinion is I’m not a friend of these replays, first because it minimises the chances of the smaller teams to maybe make these big miracles and go through to the next round. “The second thing is the schedule. We were all accepting that we would have this replay in the winter break. “Maybe next year we should think about if it is really necessary to make it exactly in this week.” What time does Tottenham vs Southampton kick-off? The FA Cup clash gets underway at 7.45pm GMT.

What TV channel is Tottenham vs Southampton on? Live television coverage will be shown on BT Sport 1 throughout the UK. If you live outside of the UK, head here to find out how to watch Tottenham vs Southampton in your country. Can I live stream Tottenham vs Southampton? Existing customers can stream the Premier League match via the BT Sport app.

Additional streaming is available on the BT Sport website. However, EE mobile customers will be able to stream matches for free, thanks to a subscription plan announced by the network. The company said: “To say thanks for being with us, here’s a special sporting treat for our pay monthly mobile and tablet customers: three months’ free BT Sport on your EE phone and connected tablet. Just text SPORT to 150, register for a BT ID then download the BT Sport app and get watching!”

