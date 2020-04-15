‘Tower Of God’ Episode 3 Live Stream Details Revealed, Spoilers; Can Bam Trust Khun?

The victors of the last test arrive in another room for the third test. “Tower of God” episode 3 is set to showcase the Red Door test. Meanwhile, Bam learns more about Khun Aguero Agnis. Can fans expect his backstory?

This article contains spoilers from the “Tower of God” episodes.

The end of the previous episode teases a blonde figure who knows Khun and addresses him by his full name. Who is this person and what is his connection with Khun? Rak, Khun, and Bam will take the Red Door test in this week’s episode.

In “Tower of God” episode 2, titled “3/400,” Bam comes face-to-face with a talking alligator, who calls him Black Turtle. Meanwhile, Khun says that a talking alligator would be a real good catch and this makes him angry. He announces that he is not an alligator. He is Rak Wraithraiser.

Rak wants to hunt Bam and become stronger. Meanwhile, Khun remains disinterested in the entire drama that is unfolding. He believes that they should make their own rules as they climb the tower.

Khun decides to leave them alone and while he is on his way to find better allies, he notices Bam’s weapon. The weapon – Black March – piques his curiosity. He turns back and decides to stay with Bam.

He wants to know why he is wielding the Black March, which is only provided to the princesses chosen by the king of the tower. Bam tells him that he borrowed the royal weapon from Princesses Yuri during his first test against the White Steel Eel and the Ball.

Later, he tells Bam that he has not killed anyone during the task because he wants to make allies and climb up. However, Bam has to be careful while dealing with Khun as he might have ulterior motives.

The episode also introduces other characters that appear quite powerful like Anak, a lizard girl, and Hatsu. It will be interesting to see how they perform in the upcoming episodes.

“Tower of God” episode 3 can be watched online via live streaming mode on Crunchyroll. The episodes are available in Japanese with English subtitles.